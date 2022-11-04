WENATCHEE — GTS’ final proposal for the Fifth Street Redevelopment project, “The Station,” is dated Oct. 27 and said GTS states intends to begin construction immediately upon purchasing the property.
Previously, the minimum price was set at $6 million, but negotiations will take place.
Here are some of the proposed developments:
Adaptive re-use of the Fleet Services building into a pickleball facility by local real estate developer/investor, Bart Tilly.
Development of the YMCA immediately south of the Fleet Services building, next to the BNSF Railway tracks.
Development of a new retail building in the existing park on the northwest corner of the site, along with two new outdoor pickleball courts, separate from the indoor Bart Tilly facility.
Reusing the existing PUD headquarters building for use by the YMCA (for early childcare) and Wenatchee Valley College for several of its programs. The street-level floor of this building would be converted to retail use facing Wenatchee Avenue to enhance the pedestrian experience and make the site more attractive.
Preservation of the parking for the Riverside Playhouse/Music Theatre of Wenatchee.
Reusing the existing Tech Shop building — likely a boutique hotel/bowling alley and possibly retail and business incubator.
Coordinating with the city to develop streetscape improvements along North Wenatchee Avenue to match what has been done in downtown Wenatchee (angled parking, wider sidewalks, benches, bike racks, street lights, flower pots, etc.).
Coordination with the city and BNSF Railway for an improved east-west connection along Fifth Street and under the railroad tracks, providing wider sidewalks and a bike lane connecting the site to Riverfront Park.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone