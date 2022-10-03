Here in the Wenatchee Valley, big box retailers’ Christmas holiday displays have begun to push the Halloween displays aside — even outside. Santa’s data elves are always working hard this time of year to keep stockings (in-boxes) filled with statistics, infographics, and forecasts of the season to come.
Last year, we were working our way through the second year of the pandemic. Vaccines paved the way for increased in-person shopping and holiday gatherings, with the holiday season sandwiched between the Delta and Omicron variants. In January 2022, Deloitte recapped last year’s holiday retail sales as up 8.5%. Optimism in the future and pent-up demand fueled what Deloitte noted as “the largest annual increase in 17 years.”
Let’s take a look at what those data elves have been cobbling together for the 2022 holiday season outlook.
Early start
Amidst inflation and growing economic uncertainty, 42% of holiday shoppers are forecast to begin earlier according to the Salesforce Shopping Index. Salesforce also predicts “29% of holiday sales will occur in the first three weeks of November," up 5% compared to last year. A nice recent trend has been fewer retailers open on Thanksgiving day with doorbuster sales before Black Friday. The pandemic and less staffing flexibility contributed to that. However, expect more in-person and online deals earlier in November to stimulate early holiday shopping.
Relatively strong total sales forecast
Predictions of holiday retail sales growth that I am seeing are between +4% on the low end to +7.1% forecast by Mastercard SpendingPulse. In recent years, a 7% increase would be a strong season (it’s double 2019’s increase over 2018’s spending per Mastercard SpendingPulse). In light of our inflationary times, it does represent more total dollars spent, but the real dollars would be less.
Higher prices may mean fewer orders
This inflationary impact on prices has the Salesforce Shopping Index forecasting -7% fewer orders. For years, marketing and advertising for Black Friday has been directing shoppers to come buy first and enjoy huge (but limited) discounts. What those retailers experienced was additional orders once shoppers were inside their store. With less real spending power, deals will be important, but so will holding shoppers in your store or on your web site. You don't want to be on the back end of their shopping if they are able to buy fewer items.
Our post-pandemic challenges will remain. Inventory availability and timely, affordable delivery remain worries for retailers. Retaining and hiring staff trained to service your customers requires business owners to be smart and flexible in their approach. We have experienced plenty of all the above in the first three quarters of 2022. Here’s hoping we have learned how to creatively cope with this and your business is ready for the holiday season.
Sean Flaherty is the publisher of The Wenatchee World and the Wenatchee Valley Business World. He can be reached at flaherty@wenatcheeworld.com.
