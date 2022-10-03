Here in the Wenatchee Valley, big box retailers’ Christmas holiday displays have begun to push the Halloween displays aside — even outside. Santa’s data elves are always working hard this time of year to keep stockings (in-boxes) filled with statistics, infographics, and forecasts of the season to come.

Last year, we were working our way through the second year of the pandemic. Vaccines paved the way for increased in-person shopping and holiday gatherings, with the holiday season sandwiched between the Delta and Omicron variants. In January 2022, Deloitte recapped last year’s holiday retail sales as up 8.5%. Optimism in the future and pent-up demand fueled what Deloitte noted as “the largest annual increase in 17 years.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?