School buses have been back on routes in the Wenatchee Valley since the end of August. Teachers and administrators have been preparing classrooms and lesson plans for the new school year for weeks.
The pandemic disrupted so many people’s personal and professional lives. Parents made difficult decisions to balance care for family members or to ensure the learning success of their children. As employers ask workers to come back into the office, these issues have not gone away. In fact, they have the potential to create tension between employers and their staff.
Remote work is still an option for some, depending on job responsibilities. It doesn’t work for those in retail, manufacturing and other sectors that require in-person interaction. Supervisors are back to scheduling staff hours to provide customer service during open-for-business hours. We are starting to recognize signs that the former work situations do not match current workers’ needs.
When this is combined with an already tight labor market, it puts organizations in a bind.
Companies have to determine how to manage these situations. It is a challenging time to hire people. Coming out of the pandemic, customers are looking for personal attention — face-to-face service. Former full-time workers are looking for the right combination of flexibility, responsibility and pay before jumping back into the workforce.
Existing employees may also be dissatisfied knowing that others around them have made decisions favoring lifestyle over work. “Quiet quitting” is a recent buzzword referring to an employee making a conscious decision to not do certain tasks at work. They perform those tasks well that they enjoy, or understand how they are important, but purposely do not complete other tasks.
Markets are out of balance. The labor market does not function as it used to. The gray area of what it means to be counted as a full-time employee has grown.
If your organization is recruiting professionals who need to relocate to Wenatchee, you are doubly challenged.
Real estate has gotten ridiculously expensive due to market conditions. Even as homes and apartments are built, people with investment power are purchasing multiple homes for themselves or taking them off the housing market to be used as short-term rentals.
Within the labor and real estate markets, removing 5% to 10% of the supply for these other aspects can be enough to change the whole market. Supply and demand are no longer the simple absolutes taught in economics classes.
It is hard not to be drawn back to the way we used to do things. It's even harder when our customers want to engage in those familiar, former ways. The good news is business leaders who have emerged from the past two years stronger, have learned the importance of listening to what the market is telling them and being flexible with their planning and implementation.
It is very hard to be patient, but eventually markets will stabilize and we will find our path forward.
Students and teachers aren’t the only ones going back to school this year.
Sean Flaherty is the publisher of The Wenatchee World and the Wenatchee Valley Business World. He can be reached at flaherty@wenatcheeworld.com.
