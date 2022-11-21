WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners unanimously voted to table selecting a development proposal for the PUD’s soon-to-be former headquarters on Fifth Street and Wenatchee Avenue and instead explore alternative options to prepare a decision by February 2023.
Commissioners cited a lack of options and a need to address concerns as the driving force for their vote at its Monday board meeting.
“We want to get it right. Feeling rushed, feeling like you only have one dance partner is never, never the right way to go because you make decisions that ultimately turn out to not be the best decision that would be available, simply because you have no options,” said Commissioner Garry Arseneault.
PUD shared services director, Dan Frazier, presented the board with two options to conclude the redevelopment process, including the option selected by commissioners to not select a development proposal and weigh other options. The other option was to negotiate a sale of the property and a development agreement with GTS Development LLC., Avara Construction and Graham Baba Architects (which worked on Pybus Public Market), recommended by the city of Wenatchee, Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce and Wenatchee Downtown Association.
Commissioners echoed each other that being left with only one proposal was a deterrent from moving forward with a sale negotiation.
“My point is not to reject anything, but to say we’re not ready to make a decision. We need more information," said Commissioner Randy Smith. "We are a county-wide agency and we need to represent the interest of the entire county and we need to get it as right as we possibly can. I was very, very disappointed back in September when I found out I wouldn’t have options to look at.”
The shortlisted developers were a list of two in August, however in mid-September Steinhauer Properties LLC withdrew from the process. According to Frazier, Steinhauer Properties backed out because of the “substantial public investment” the project would require. Frazier said the estimated investment was $20-$30 million and gave the property “a negative residual value.” According to Frazier, concerns also cropped up for PUD staff, partially based on Steinhauer’s provided information, including the site’s needed investment, the uncertainty of the mix of uses and how to negotiate through those concerns.
“There’s a lot of unknowns … maybe we gave the wrong parameters initially for the development process. We know there’s challenges with this site. This option would allow our staff to look at those challenges and propose a different path or another proposal for redevelopment could be more successful in our eyes,” Smith said.
Owner of GTS Development, George “Ted” Schroth, addressed another possible factor swaying commissioners’ hesitation that potentially could be baked into the vote — a previous felony for salting poplar trees for his development’s, Lookout at Lake Chelan, gain, according to Chelan County Superior Court documents. Schroth opened public comment with a statement denying GTS sought out the Fifth Street project, but that his company was asked to throw their hat in the ring — though he didn’t specify which agency reached out.
“Of course, I knew the trees would be an issue. I asked several times upfront, ‘Would the trees be an issue?’ Because if so, we won’t start (the development process),” Schroth said. “Trying to kill Mark McNaughton’s trees was the dumbest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I can’t ever change that, it’s not who I am. I paid a heavy price for it, it’s highly embarrassing.”
Commissioner Ann Congdon, who has previously voted against shortlisting GTS, wanted two options to choose from and stated concern due to the Chelan development. She noted her decision had no connection to the tree-salting incident.
“My issue is Lookout. I don’t like the Lookout, a lot of people don’t and what it is to me is an embarrassment for the town of Chelan and that’s just my own personal opinion,” Congdon said. “I appreciate the courage to come forward and talk about your mistake.”
The build up to the commissioners’ vote included a flurry of public comment in favor of moving forward with GTS. Stakeholders in the process spoke on behalf of GTS, including Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority public works and project manager, Stacie de Mestre.
“GTS has proven that they have the relevant experience, qualifications and financial backing to pull off this type of development. They also showed their ability to work collaboratively with stakeholders in the community,” de Mestre said. “I know this type of decision is very difficult for public agencies. We’re used to knowing exactly what we’re getting for the exact price up front before we move forward. Redevelopment projects just don’t work that way. We have to find a partner to work with and negotiate through, give and take.”
President of the Wenatchee Downtown Association, Jerri Barkley, spoke on behalf of business owner, Josh Tarr, who owns the American Shoe Shop, Inc.
“The loss of the PUD Service Center in its current location will be a devastating blow to the downtown core. The real estate vacuum left in the wake will potentially endanger our livelihood. I come to you as a friend and a neighbor to ask you, once again, to consider the … proposal from GTS,” Barkley said on behalf of Tarr. “Its comprehensive plan offers exactly what the downtown core needs.”
Wenatchee mayor Frank Kuntz was among the meeting attendees. Kuntz didn’t make public comment, but stated later that although he had been interested in Schroth doing something in the Wenatchee area for several years, based on his work in Seattle, it was the commissioners decision.
Ultimately, commissioners voted to close out the proposal process with no selected development. Commissioners have roughly three months to mull over the alternative options, which include a direct sale to a public agency, another round of proposals, mitigate identified risks or develop a phased approach with anchor tenants.