WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners unanimously voted to table selecting a development proposal for the PUD’s soon-to-be former headquarters on Fifth Street and Wenatchee Avenue and instead explore alternative options to prepare a decision by February 2023.

Commissioners cited a lack of options and a need to address concerns as the driving force for their vote at its Monday board meeting.



