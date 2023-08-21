WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners on Monday approved a new rate for what the PUD now calls “data centers and similar computing loads,” like crypto mining.
The decision, which includes changing large loads’ energy charges, came after months of negotiating what would work best for the PUD while keeping customers’ comments in mind. Two crypto mining owners commented at Aug. 7’s meeting, when the public comment period opened. Several others sent written comments after that. The new rate takes effect Feb. 1, 2024.
At Aug. 7’s meeting, a cryptocurrency owner expressed concern over the proposed higher cost to crypto customers and whether that would discourage new large loads and/or crypto mining businesses from Chelan County. That owner, Daniel Conover, founder and chief operating officer of Hash the Planet in Cashmere, said his electricity bill would be $75,000 a month under the proposal. Malachi Salcido, CEO of Salcido Enterprises LLC, said he was glad the PUD considered customers’ comments.
Lindsey Mohns, PUD business manager, said Monday the PUD also received several written comments supporting the rate change and an email from a group of customers expressing concern about how it might affect other rates.
That email, from PUD customer Jerry Isenhart, raised concern the decision would “filter down to residential and small business owners and even other patrons and stakeholders.”
Commissioner Steve McKenna replied to Isenhart’s email, listing several “risks” the PUD was trying to mitigate and explaining how the new rates addressed those challenges. The Wenatchee World received copies of these emails.
“We are trying to accommodate these users in a way that mitigates the risks, and protects residential rates and other rate classes from associated impacts,” part of McKenna’s email read. “This 24/7 high energy use is hard on our equipment, especially where there is a lot of it on a single substation when it was not designed for this use. Think of it like driving your car at max rpm all the time — eventually, it will shorten life expectancy of the equipment.”
He added that the PUD needed to preserve its existing substations to prepare it for growth. He also wrote the PUD needed to preserve its business model so surplus energy value was returned to all PUD customers. The revenue from surplus energy sales allows the PUD to provide low residential rates and provide parks, a wholesale fiber network and other amenities, he wrote.
Monday’s decision does not affect any other rate schedules, such as Rate 1, or private residences, apartments, summer homes, farms and incidental farm power purposes. It also changes the rate energy charge for specific crypto customers from 100% market cost-based (current) to a blend of the PUD’s production cost and market cost, which is a lower cost to customers than initially proposed.
“I just want to take the opportunity to remind the board that when we first started looking at Rate 35 and 36 the whole objective that the board gave us was to establish rates for a group of customers that would allow them to operate within our service area without having an impact on our other customers … to ensure that we didn’t have cost shifting or other things that would create rate issues or other problems for our customers,” Mohns said. “And that’s where really the two different rates were born from.”
The decision was delayed several times, including when commissioners on Jul. 24 deferred the annual adjustment of Rate Schedule 36’s market energy charge from Aug. 1 to Oct. 3.
Additionally, the PUD has discussed large-load/crypto-mining electric rates since at least 2016, when commissioners adopted a higher rate that applied to all High-Density Loads using less than 5 megawatts.
The previous Rate Schedule 36 was adopted in 2018 and went into effect Apr. 1, 2019, according to World archives. PUD customers with significant business investments filed prior to 2014 were entered into five-year transition contracts to a higher rate schedule in 2016. Transition contracts were transferred to Rate 36 in January 2022, prompting two cryptocurrency customers to approach the PUD for rate relief.