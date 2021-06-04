WENATCHEE — Changes are afoot at Pybus Public Market.
The market announced Tuesday that its shops and restaurants, for the most part, are returning to pre-pandemic hours and its Wednesday and Friday evening music jams are back as well.
The new (old) hours provide some consistency between all the tenants, Pybus marketing and events manager Katie Atkinson said. Shops and tasting rooms are open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and restaurant hours vary based on breakfast, lunch or dinner offerings, but are basically open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Pybus building is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
“Some of the tenants are still working to get an hour or two due to staffing, but all should be complete by July 1st,” she said.
The shift in hours is a step toward the good old days. Other pandemic rules still apply.
“We are still operating at 50% capacity,” Atkinson said, with masks, social distancing and hand sanitizers still in play.
“We are following the CDC mask guidelines and those unvaccinated are asked to wear masks. All staff employees of both the market and tenants are continuing to mask up. We have our hand sanitizers filled at each of the main entrances to the building and do not foresee those going away,” she said. “We will not return to full capacity until the governor has reopened the state fully.”
That is expected by June 30.
Atkinson said the big excitement is the return of live music, from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays through Labor Day weekend.
The Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market and other outdoor activities also have made their reappearance, subject to social distancing guidelines. No indoor vendors are in place yet.
“We do not have any vendors inside due to our tenants utilizing additional space in the concourse for the seating to be socially distanced,” she said.
The return to regular tenant hours follows a community survey conducted in April by Pybus Public Market administration that showed 90% of the people surveyed listed hours of operation as an important factor in why they visit the facility.
The survey also showed most people visit the market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and that dining, the farmers market and shopping are the top attractions, in that order.
Some of the tenants also have changed during the pandemic.
Pybus Bistro, one of the original tenants when the remodeled and repurposed steel warehouse opened in 2013, announced May 26 on Facebook that it would not be continuing its lease at Pybus. It closed after Memorial Day weekend, but it is working on reopening at a different location. Details have not yet been announced.
Pybus Executive Director Leslie Freytag said the search is on for a new tenant to fill the space.
McGregor Farms, which had been a vendor for several years at the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market, opened a mead and honey store in September inside, in space previously occupied by Full Bloom Flowers and Plants.
For information and the Pybus event calendar, go to pybuspublicmarket.org.