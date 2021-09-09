EPHRATA — The Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District and the East Columbia Basin Irrigation District are proposing to pay 20% less for power instead of the 33% rate increase currently set to start in January.
Grant PUD commissioners approved rate increases last year following a cost of service study that showed the wheeling rates paid by the irrigation districts and the U.S Bureau of Reclamation were not covering maintenance and expansion costs.
The electricity used to power irrigation pumps is supplied by the Bureau from Grand Coulee Dam and are transmitted or “wheeled” over Grant PUD lines. Grant PUD charges the three entities — currently about $680,000 total a year — and the irrigation districts pass on the wheeling fee to their water users.
The Bureau and two irrigation districts last year argued that, given the economic benefit of irrigating crops, they should be in a separate category with a special, lower rate than what they have been paying since 2017, when the wheeling fees first took effect.
When Grant PUD purchased some transmission lines and other power-delivering facilities from Bonneville Power Administration in 1976, it was with the stipulation it would not charge wheeling fees for 40 years. That time period ended in July 2017. Since then, the irrigation districts and Bureau of Reclamation have been paying the same rates as other large users through a series of “memorandums of understandings” while a final rate was determined, according to information provided by the PUD.
Their request last year to be placed in a separate category with a lower rate raised the question of whether that would open the PUD to lawsuits over preferential treatment. The PUD commissioners agreed to delay the approved rate increase while the irrigation districts sought clarification from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).
On July 15, FERC issued a ruling confirming Grant PUD can establish a separate rate class for the wheeling of federal reserved power over its system.
At the Aug. 24 PUD commission meeting, irrigation district and Bureau of Reclamation representatives said FERC's ruling clears the way for Grant PUD commissioners to withdraw the 33% rate increase and charge what they described in a press release as “a more appropriate rate” for delivering federal reserved power from Grand Coulee Dam to the Columbia Basin Project. The rate they proposed, according to information provided by the PUD, amounts to a 20% reduction in the rates they currently are paying.
“The FERC ruling clears the way for action by the commissioners,” Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District Manager Roger Sonnichsen said in a press release. “We are confident that they recognize the unique history and circumstances surrounding the Columbia Basin Project and are hopeful that they will exercise their discretion in favor of a separate wheeling rate for the federal power that has made agriculture so productive in our area over the past 70 years.”
PUD staff, though, told commissioners at the Aug. 24 meeting that the risk associated with establishing a separate category is only part of the concern. The rate increase, they said, is needed to cover costs to maintain transmission lines and plan for expansion.
The Grant PUD Commission is expected to discuss whether to change the rate structure for the irrigation districts at a future meeting. A specific timeline has not yet been established. The next scheduled meeting is Tuesday.