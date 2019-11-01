WENATCHEE — RadarStation, imagined as an art-centric gathering place for poets, filmmakers, painters, sculptors, comedians and musicians, will close come January unless it finds a new home.
Owner Ron Evans, who moved the gallery, gift shop and stage into the space at 115 S. Wenatchee Ave. in 2017, announced Friday on Facebook that his lease, which is up at the end of December, will not be renewed.
The venture has struggled financially, Evans said.
“I have tried many things to stay afloat while we were all working toward getting everything in order so that I could get a liquor license which was always the bulk of the money making plan,” he said. “It was almost working for a while but rent was still more than I could afford.”
Last year, he talked with his landlords about reducing his square footage, and the overhead with it. The property is owned by Bonnie and Phillip Yenney who purchased it in 2017 from Roland and Mary Marsten. They agreed to split the space. Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, owned and managed by Chad Yenney, opened in March, focusing on local and regional contemporary artists, providing exhibit and classroom venues.
“The division wall made it a much cozier space, less rent and bills overall made it so I could actually start to grow the business,” Evans said of the RadarStation side of the building.
He hosted nearly 100 events this year.
Evans said the building owners are allowing him to stay until the end of January, so shows already booked can continue as planned.
“The Roaring 20s RadarDames Burlesque show on New Year’s Eve will be our final event at 115 S. Wenatchee Ave. What a night that is going to be,” Evans said.
Evans said if anyone has suggestions for a new space, to let him know.
Yenney said Collapse Gallery will remain in operation.
“Collapse will continue, and we hope RadarStation will too,” he said. “We believe in what he is doing and have tried to help that continue. Ultimately, we made the decision to move forward without him sharing the space and hope he finds a better location that suits his needs.”