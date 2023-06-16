NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Rail industry trade groups filed a lawsuit against a California state agency for rules that call for zero-emissions locomotives to replace existing equipment — a technology the industry says isn’t ready.

The rule by the California Air Resources Board would force rail companies to retire more than 25,000 locomotives early, according to the Association of American Railroads and the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association, the two groups that brought the lawsuit.



___ ©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

