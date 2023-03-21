Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Contamination

Several brands of frozen fruit are being recalled after an outbreak of Hepatitis A that sickened at least five Washington residents, according to the Washington Department of Health.

 File photo

OLYMPIA — Several brands of frozen organic strawberries and one brand of frozen tropical fruit are being recalled after an outbreak of Hepatitis A that has caused at least five Washington residents to get sick, according to a press release from the Washington Department of Health.

The Scenic Fruit Company, Gresham, Oregon, has announced the recall of Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries, sold at Costco stores; PCC Organic Strawberries, sold at PCC Community Markets; Vital Choice Frozen Strawberries, sold through the online marketer Vital Choice Seafood & Organics. The Organic Tropical Fruit Blend was sold at Trader Joe's.



