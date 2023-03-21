OLYMPIA — Several brands of frozen organic strawberries and one brand of frozen tropical fruit are being recalled after an outbreak of Hepatitis A that has caused at least five Washington residents to get sick, according to a press release from the Washington Department of Health.
The Scenic Fruit Company, Gresham, Oregon, has announced the recall of Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries, sold at Costco stores; PCC Organic Strawberries, sold at PCC Community Markets; Vital Choice Frozen Strawberries, sold through the online marketer Vital Choice Seafood & Organics. The Organic Tropical Fruit Blend was sold at Trader Joe's.
"People are urged to check their freezers for these products and either throw them out or return to the stores where they were purchased," the release said.
Of the five Washington residents who had contracted the disease, two have been hospitalized, the release said.
Hepatitis A is contagious if people come into contact with feces from an infected person, the press release said. Symptoms include tiredness, nausea, diarrhea, stomach and joint pain, the release said.
The CDC advises those who purchased the product not to consume the strawberries. And for those who have, the Oregon-based food company suggests seeing a health professional to “ determine if a vaccination is appropriate.”
The recall comes on the heels of another similar one in December. At the time, Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, recalled almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination.
