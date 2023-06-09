BIZ-AUTO-BATTERY-RECYCLING-1-DTN

From left, Darrin Fieber and Brandon Robinette, both EV Techs, disconnect the modules and components of an EV battery at Cirba EV battery recycling company, May 11, 2023, Wixom, Michigan. 

WIXOM, Michigan — The recycling of electric vehicle batteries might be a newer business, but preparations to reach its full potential are in full swing — including at a facility in Metro Detroit.

North Carolina-based Cirba Solutions, a company formed in 2022 after the merger of Heritage Battery Recycling, Retriev Technologies and Battery Solutions, is partnering with such major automakers as General Motors Co. The company announced in March it's investing $300 million in a lithium-ion EV battery recycling flagship facility in South Carolina.

A box of small batteries waiting to be recycled at Cirba EV battery recycling, May 11, 2023, in Wixom, Michigan. 


