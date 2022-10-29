WENATCHEE — A project getting water flowing to Lake Chelan Airport is trickling a bit faster.
Chelan County commissioners recently allocated $666,000 toward extending a water line from Chelan’s water line system. The preliminary proposed plan calls for about 5.8 miles of pipe from the Wilmorth Reservoir overflow to the airport for fire flow, potential hangar tenants and businesses.
Chelan City council members also will soon look at funding its capital projects, including the water line project, and the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is getting some skin in the game.
Additionally, the project has a $5.66 million state grant, but officials are hoping to get $6.5 million toward the $8.5 million project.
Chelan Mayor Robert Goedde said council members likely will vote in favor of allocating $666,000 in December. He also said the water line will make the airport "certified" under Federal Aviation Administration standards.
More water is needed due to the increase in airplane traffic at the airport, officials have said, especially because of a slated runway extension project: bit.ly/3zqelgW. In August, the airport had 427 landings and 430 takeoffs, according to an aircraft counter at the airport. There were 188 takeoffs and landings between March 1 and 14.
Finding a way to bring more water to the airport has been in the works for at least five years, said Wade Farris, Chelan city administrator, in a previous interview with The World.
“(We’re going) to tap into our existing plumbing out there and then increase the fire flow of existing hydrants… So that any structures that are there have adequate fire flow (amount of water available for fire-fighting purposes),” Farris said.
How much the city and the port each contribute remains to be seen, but port CEO Jim Kuntz said he suggested $666,000, so each, the city, county and port, pays a third toward the cost. He said a consultant is looking at the port’s investments and would report during a budget retreat in November.
It’s up to those three entities to get the project done, Kuntz said, and they will likely get together again in the next couple of months.
“I’m the one that got everybody in a room and said, ‘How are we going to get this done?’” he said. “‘We can’t go back to state Rep. Mike Steele and ask for $8.5 million. That’s not going to work. So let’s go back to him and ask for another $1 million. The local governments, if we don’t step up, this project’s not going to get done.’”
Chelan County and Chelan officials said paying one-third each sounded “like a lot of money,” he said, and the port might not pay its third. Kuntz said if 75% of the water goes to city or county developments, maybe the port shouldn’t have to pay $666,000.
“I’m going to have a hard conversation with the other folks that aren’t going to be happy with me on that, but it’s a good question,” he said. “And I might have to go back and say, ‘My board’s in for $600. Sorry, you guys are going to have to make up the $66,000.”
Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to announce which projects are on his budget in mid-November, Kuntz said. Regardless, he said the port’s recently hired lobbying firm, Lodestar Partners, will meet with various local legislators to get state or federal money for port projects like the water line.