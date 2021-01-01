TUMWATER — The state’s new hourly minimum wage of $13.69 went into effect Jan. 1. It's up from $13.50 in 2020.
The increase applies to wages for workers age 16 and older. State law allows employers to pay 85% of the minimum wage to workers ages 14-15. For 2021, that wage is $11.64 per hour.
Minimum wage changes at the start of the year always bring questions, according to a press release from the Department of Labor & Industries. The answer to the big one:
“If you receive the minimum wage, and worked during December but are paid in January for that time, then you’ll receive the 2020 minimum wage,” said Joshua Grice, Employment Standards Program manager at L&I. “This is something we remind businesses and employees about frequently.”
Other recent wage rule changes to be aware of, according to the release, include definitions and salary thresholds for workers to qualify as “exempt” from overtime wages. For details, go to L&I’s website, lni.wa.gov.