SPORTS-RESER-STADIUMS-5-MILLION-VIDEO-1-PO.jpg

Oregon State's Reser Stadium unveiled a new $5 million, 6,750-square foot video board during Saturdays 2022 season opener against Boise State.

 The Oregonian photo/Nick Daschel

CORVALLIS — Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come.

There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.



