CORVALLIS — Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come.
There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.
Barely.
Projections had the scoreboard ready to fire by Aug. 20. leaving plenty of time to test and get it game ready for Boise State. But two weeks before kickoff, many panels were left to be installed.
A week later, it was the same story. Then administrators were told the board would be ready Monday of game week. Then Tuesday. Then Wednesday.
“Personally, I was getting a little anxious, but I trust our facility guys when they say it’s gonna be ready,” said Sara Elcano, senior associate AD for external operations.
Thursday morning, Elcano and her crew were given clearance to test. The video board was complete and powered.
There were contingencies just in case. If the top part of the board hadn’t been complete, the school would have used the portion that was complete and made it work.
“That’s a tough assignment to flip around every single graphic and every video on a short timeline,” Elcano said. “We did have a plan, but I’m thankful we didn’t have to execute it.”
Even with the old scoreboard, Elcano said they went through testing an entire game the Wednesday before the season opener. This was a new board, one with myriad bells and whistles.
OSU had Thursday and Friday to make it work. And it did. The staff tested the board all day Thursday, running through an entire game. On Friday and well into Saturday, staff members were making tweaks and corrections.
“It was nice to have a 7:30 game because it gave us all day Saturday,” Elcano said. “I was proud of the staff to get it as far as we did. Now we have a few weeks until SC (Sept. 24) to get it right.”
The new video board has far more capabilities than the previous scoreboard. For example, Elcano said, they can overlay a dancing Benny Beaver on a video highlight. But they need time to build and test additional graphics such as that.
Running the scoreboard is a massive undertaking — game day operation requires 20 people, which includes control center workers, an audio director and a camera crew.
The cost in manpower to run the scoreboard is significant, but Elcano quickly adds, “It’s worth it.”
Elcano sees the new video board as a “teaser” to the real experience of Reser Stadium when the $161 million remodel is complete for the 2023 season.
“This deal is going to be really cool in ‘23 and here’s one major piece of it, but you get to see it in ‘22,” she said.
One minor downside to the video board this season involves the television camera angles. Because of construction, the camera height this season is lower and closer to the field than their placement once the stadium’s west side is complete. Because of the wonky angle, Elcano chose to run replays exclusively on the center portion of the video board during the first quarter.
“Second quarter, we decided to go full screen,” she said. “You’ve got this new toy. Let’s use it to the max of its ability. Sure, replays will look better next season. But I think we were overthinking that a little bit. Let’s use the full thing and show off what we’ve got.”
The bottom line to the new video board, of course, is the bottom line. It’s capable of generating additional revenue. Elcano wouldn’t speculate as to how much additional sponsorship dollars Oregon State could potentially generate because of the board, but she’s certain it will be attractive to new sponsors.
Next season, Reser Stadium will have the capability of a 360-degree video board because the west side will have a ribbon board, as the east side current has.
“All of a sudden, as a sponsor can be a logo all the way around the stadium that every person in the stands has eyes on,” Elcano said.
