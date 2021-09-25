WENATCHEE — The Residence Inn by Marriott Wenatchee and its Orchard Bar + Bites Restaurant opened Tuesday, an event commemorated on Wednesday with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The 127-room, five-story building at 1229 Walla Walla Ave., has been in the works since late 2019.
The $15.3 million build is a co-investment project between The Hotel Group (THG) and Seattle-based Stream Real Estate, the property owner and developer. Located next to Walla Walla Point Park, the hotel is designed for extended stays, offering rooms with fully equipped kitchens and a small dining and sitting area, and catering to business and leisure travelers and their pets.
Amenities include a laundry facility, complimentary breakfast, free grocery delivery service, fitness center, indoor swimming pool with “garage-style doors” leading to an outdoor hot tub and 10,000 square feet of patio space with firepits. It also has private meeting space, equipped with virtual conferencing technology.
Orchard Bar + Bites Restaurant is also part of the package, available to the public as well as hotel guests. The restaurant is currently open for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m.
“THG and Stream Real Estate saw the immediate need for a quality extended-stay hotel in Wenatchee and we are thrilled to bring this to fruition in the local market through Marriott’s well known Residence Inn brand,” The Hotel Group CEO Douglas Dreher said in a press release.
The Residence Inn Wenatchee is The Hotel Group’s ninth property in the state.
The hotel sits on the northern part of property Stream Real Estate purchased in 2019 from the estate of Bob Parlette. The property to the south is slated for a 75-unit apartment building, which is still in the works.
“When we acquired the riverfront parcel, we felt it had great potential,” said Marc Angelillo, managing member of Stream Real Estate. “With the opening of the Residence Inn by Marriott Wenatchee, several years of planning and visioning are coming to completion.”
General Manager Charlotte Mayo, who has been on the job since February, said initially the plan had been to open in early summer, but the pandemic slowed the process with delayed construction materials and other challenges.
The hotel has a staff of 25 and another eight have been hired in the restaurant.
The Residence Inn is one of the several hotels that either opened this year or are currently in the works.
- Wenatchee Avid Hotel, 1640 N. Wenatchee Ave., is still under construction. It is a 75,000-square-foot, four story hotel with 95 rooms.
- My Place Hotel, 820 Riverside Drive, is under construction near the Riverside 9 apartments. It is a four-story, 30,000-square-foot hotel, with 63 rooms. It broke ground in late 2019, and also features an extended-stay design.