EAST WENATCHEE — Safety concerns and increased traffic are among the grievances individuals who use the portion of Highway 28 between East Wenatchee and Rock Island are bringing up to transportation authorities.
The comments are being gathered as part of a Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council study to improve the Highway 28 corridor between East Wenatchee and Batterman Road near Rock Island.
The CDTC is conducting the study in coordination with the state Department of Transportation, Rock Island, East Wenatchee and Douglas County. The budget for the study is $168,000, funded by federal grant funds and dues paid by local agency members.
CDTC Transportation Planner Riley Shewak said the study is the first step in a broader plan to better understand the factors creating travel demand on Highway 28.
“The region’s ability to find agreement on transportation priorities, establish coalitions amongst our decision makers and fund large projects is vastly improved when we have a thorough understanding of the needs and demands on corridors like SR 28,” Shewak said.
Residents are invited to share opinions in English or Spanish using an interactive map on the study’s website that allows users to pinpoint specific locations on the corridor. Those notes are then viewable on the website.
Comments can be added to the map until Aug. 20. Additional feedback surveys will be available on the website around the first week of September, and the study’s project manager, Jennifer Saugen with consulting firm Perteet Inc., said an in-person outreach meeting is likely the same month.
Suggestions submitted so far on the online map tool include:
- Increasing the road to four lanes
- Extending the Apple Loop Trail to Rock Island
- Widening the shoulder
- Adding turning lanes, street lights, bicycle lanes, a wildlife crossing and roundabouts
People also shared experiences of near accidents and other safety concerns.
“Any future improvements will definitely be a balancing act between the different priorities,” Saugen said.
One map user, who said they travel northbound on the highway early each morning, suggested the need for better speed limit enforcement.
“I have almost been hit by oncoming traffic by driver's that are trying to get to Quincy to go to work,” they said in a comment. “I was run off the road twice in one day.”
A Rock Island resident commented on the map that, ”This is a very dangerous area and I have witnessed many near miss car accidents. People are trying to turn into 2nd Hurst landing road and due to speed, tailgating and just plain not paying attention, accidents are almost occurring on a daily basis.”
Another user, who said their parents live in the Riverside Mobile Home Park, suggested a roundabout or reduced speed at the intersection that feeds into the park: “I have witnessed cars spinning their tires to try and get on to the highway in between traffic, you can see tire marks from people trying to pull out onto the highway.”
Rock Island Mayor Randy Agnew has been pushing for improvements to the highway since he became mayor five years ago. His quest has included asking Sen. Patty Murray for an appropriation to widen Highway 28/281 as part of any federal highway appropriation or infrastructure funding measure in 2021.
“The traffic on that road has gone up a lot over the last 10 years, and with more traffic, more accidents happen. Basically, it’s become a less safe highway,” Agnew said. “The problem is just going to continue as the traffic on the highway continues getting heavier and heavier. We need to do something about it sooner rather than later.”
The study’s staff is still in the process of putting together cost estimates but will make cost ranges for different corridor solutions available on the website as soon as they are completed, said Saugen.
Shewak added that the final outcomes of the study will not be a set of specific recommendations for improving the highway, but rather a range of reasonable ideas for what it could look like in the future.
“We’ll compare how those designs impact safety, traffic, property access, bicycling, walking and transit so our decision makers have the information to discuss what the goals, policies and objectives should be on SR 28,” he said. “I’d encourage anyone who wants to provide input to check out the website, comment, and stay tuned for the next steps in this project.”