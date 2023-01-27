WENATCHEE — Addressing a crowd of regional business owners and operators, law enforcement, elected officials and industry groups, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said an increase in Organized Retail Crime (ORC) is not unique to North Central Washington.
"It's a statewide problem," he told the attendees of a forum presented by the Wenatchee Valley, Lake Chelan and Leavenworth chambers of commerce.
Also in attendance was Renée Sunde, President and CEO of the Washington Retail Association, who outlined the issue and discussed steps taken to address its rise and the additional work needed.
During her presentation, Sunde said ORC occurs when someone steals a product to resell for a profit, often to fund other crimes. The thefts typically include two or more people at multiple events and cross multiple jurisdictions.
Ferguson said these crimes are often more sophisticated and better coordinated than the typical instances of shoplifting.
According to Sunde's presentation, ORC is on the rise. Retailers saw a 26.5% increase in OCR in 2021, and 80% of surveyed retailers saw increased violence associated with OCR incidents.
"These are not victimless crimes," Sunde said, adding that theft can impact employees' mental health and that law-abiding citizens often absorb the costs through higher prices.
Sunde said in Washington alone, ORC is a $2.8 billion issue. During her presentation, she highlighted recent local examples including an overnight theft at JC Penny in November and a theft at Target last June.
"People are not feeling as safe in their communities, and that's really the issue we have to solve," Sunde said.
Ferguson said one misconception is that some community members feel OCR isn't an issue for them, giving the example of baby formula stolen from a store only for the thieves to resell the product online.
An unsuspecting buyer in this scenario is unaware the item was stolen and would feel less safe purchasing it if they knew the source was a criminal enterprise.
The issue isn't unique to Washington, according to Ferguson. The attorney general said discussions with other state AGs revealed the issue is a nationwide problem.
Ferguson has proposed additional funding for a dedicated OCR unit in the Attorney General's Office. At Ferguson's request, approximately $2.3 million for the unit is in Gov. Jay Inslee's initial budget proposal to the legislature.
Ferguson encouraged the crowd to contact their local legislators to keep funding in the budget and ultimately passed this session.
If funded, the unit would include two prosecutors, four investigators and a data analyst. According to Ferguson, Michigan pays $1.75 million for a similar unit while Arizona's unit costs $1.5 million.
Ferguson said it's important to remember that while the largest retailers can absorb the costs easier, theft from a smaller shop can directly impact the owner's bottom line.
"We just have to do what we can to help those folks out," he said.
In response to an audience question about his support for repealing or adjusting recent legislation that restricts when law enforcement can pursue a suspect, Ferguson said his role is mainly as a legal adviser to lawmakers.
"I'm not a legislator," he said. "My job is to defend and enforce state law."
In attendance at the event were the mayors of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, council members and the leaders of local law enforcement agencies.
