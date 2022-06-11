ORONDO — Washington state now has a 20th designated wine grape-growing region.
The Rocky Reach American Viticulture Area was approved May 26 by the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, covering 50 square miles (32,333 acres) in Chelan and Douglas counties along both sides of the Columbia River from Wenatchee north to Lake Chelan. It abuts the Lake Chelan AVA to the north, which was established in 2011. Both AVAs are sub-appellations of the Columbia Valley AVA, designated in 1984.
About 24% of the new Rocky Reach AVA’s acreage is riverway, and it encompasses seven commercial vineyards covering about 117 acres. That includes Rocky Pond Estate Winery’s Double D Vineyard and Rocky Reach Estate Vineyard, whose owners helped propose the new region that is identified by topography, geology, soils and climate.
“We are extremely pleased to see this return on our efforts,” Rocky Pond owners and founders David and Michelle Dufenhorst said in a press release. “This is an essential step towards recognizing what we’ve known for some time – that this is a remarkable place to grow and produce quality vines and wines.”
A viticultural area is created to better describe where wine grapes are grown. Wines labeled with an AVA name must be made from at least 85% of grapes grown in the region.
The petition to create the new AVA was submitted last year, with the comment period closing in September. The final rule from the Treasury Department takes effect July 5, according to the federal register.
The description of the new AVA includes elevation below 1,600 feet between the foothills of the Cascade Range to the west and the Waterville Plateau and Badger Mountain to the east. Its soils, deposited about 18,800 years ago by ice age floods, overlays crystalline basement rocks that are silica rich due to mica and quartz minerals. The surfaces warm quickly, and the hot stones radiate and retain daytime heat to the vines and promote faster and more complete ripening, according to a news release.
David Dufenhorst believes the climate and geology within Rocky Reach is ideal for grape growing, bolstered by a long growing season of more than 150 days on average and lower riverside elevation.
The area differs from the Lake Chelan AVA, where soil was formed from glacial sediment and includes volcanic ash and pumice, according to the information in the federal register.
