WENATCHEE — After experiencing rolfing to help heal a serious injury, owner of Integrated Changes, Christopher Parker, said he wanted to provide the same massage technique to others.

Christopher Parker, with Integrated Changes, specifically works Bridget Myers' C1 and C2 vertebrae and spinal segment tissues to improve alignment and stabilization to allow free range of turning motion for the neck and balance atop the spine. Parker, a native of Wenatchee, is the first to offer 10-part rolfing sessions that use an advanced myofascial technique to loosen and realign parts of the body.

Rolfing is a 10-session series that uses an advanced myofascial technique by applying gentle massage to release tightness to realign different parts of the body so the body can function with greater ease. It focuses on breathing and posture.

Christopher Parker works to loosen tension from the back of Bridget Myers' muscles and joints for better stabilization and alignment at a rolfing session Feb. 23 at Integrated Changes in Wenatchee.
Rolfing sessions focus on a variety of bone, muscle, and uses of the human body. Sessions one to three focus on breath, feet, the left and right side of the body. Sessions four to seven focus on the pelvis, core, head, and back regions. Session eight to 10 focus on integrating the whole body.


