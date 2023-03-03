Christopher Parker, with Integrated Changes, specifically works Bridget Myers' C1 and C2 vertebrae and spinal segment tissues to improve alignment and stabilization to allow free range of turning motion for the neck and balance atop the spine. Parker, a native of Wenatchee, is the first to offer 10-part rolfing sessions that use an advanced myofascial technique to loosen and realign parts of the body.
Rolfing sessions focus on a variety of bone, muscle, and uses of the human body. Sessions one to three focus on breath, feet, the left and right side of the body. Sessions four to seven focus on the pelvis, core, head, and back regions. Session eight to 10 focus on integrating the whole body.
WENATCHEE — After experiencing rolfing to help heal a serious injury, owner of Integrated Changes, Christopher Parker, said he wanted to provide the same massage technique to others.
Rolfing is a 10-session series that uses an advanced myofascial technique by applying gentle massage to release tightness to realign different parts of the body so the body can function with greater ease. It focuses on breathing and posture.
Integrated Changes, 113 Second St., suite 101, opened in November. After a five-month search Parker was able to find a space with enough room for his therapy sessions. The monthly lease is $750.
Parker suffered an injury to his left elbow that left him with a range of motion restriction, and tried several forms of physical therapy and massage therapy, none of which helped. He then tried rolfing, which gave him back most range of motion.
“I have a shortened elbow. I lived with it for eight years. I went to physical therapy. I went to a surgeon and talked about doing a capsule release and other medical stuff. When I went to my rolfer, he told me that there wasn’t a problem with my elbow. Instead it was in my forearm,” Parker said.
“I did the 10 (part) series and my elbow is still not at 100%, but it’s closer than I ever thought I would get.”
Parker earned his associates degree from Wenatchee Valley College, then graduated from Eastern Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in computer science. He completed the massage therapy program at East West College in Portland, Ore., and later completed the rolfing program at the Dr. Ida Rolf Institute in Boulder, Colorado.
“I completed 800 hours of the massage therapy program at East West College and 731 hours at the Dr. Ida Rolf Institute,” Parker said.
Parker got a business loan for $20,000 in case the business didn't go as well as he planned, he said.
Parker said he opened a business to help the community. In the next year, he hopes to grow his client base to 25 a week.
He said he has 10 clients per week, and Karen Rutherford is one who finished the 10-part series.
Rutherford said she saw a difference after just a few sessions. Once she finished the series, she was left with techniques to use in her everyday life that have helped her improve her health.
“My goal was to improve overall wellness. I also wanted to get some relief from general aches and pains due to sitting a lot while at work and some issues stemming from previous cancer treatments,” Rutherford said.
“There were times I felt the treatment to be so gentle and subtle that I wondered if more pressure could help me get farther/faster. Yet, the next day or two, I would note some new sense within that area, like a little tweak. My body is moving better with a greater range of motion.”
Similar to other forms of therapy, rolfing gives a relaxing and calming sensation, according to Rutherford. It also reduces stress, provides smoother movement and reliefs chronic pain she said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone