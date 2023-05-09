737 MAX 10

The 737 MAX 10 in flight. 

 Provided photo/Boeing

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair, the largest airline in Europe, on Tuesday announced an order for up to 300 Boeing 737 Max 10s, adding to growing sales momentum — despite Max production faltering last month because of supply chain quality problems.

The deal includes 150 firm orders and 150 purchase options to be delivered between 2027 and 2033. It’s likely all 300 will be delivered, as Ryanair — Boeing’s largest customer outside the United States — has historically taken delivery of its full quota of options.