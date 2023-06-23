I was saddened to hear that longtime publisher Jeff Fletcher had made the wrenching decision to shut down the Grant County Journal at the end of June, ending that paper’s run of 116 years of serving the communities of Ephrata and Soap Lake.
Jeff is the epitome of a devoted community newspaperman. He put service to the community as a top priority while also being a savvy businessman who did his best to adapt to change. If there had been a path to keeping the newspaper open, I have no doubt he’d have found it.
The economics of small town weekly newspapers is extremely tenuous these days and the loss of the Journal is a blow to the strong sense of community that exists in those communities. The Journal, in his estimation, has been part of the glue that held the community together through changing times.
One way to tell a quality newspaper is by the longevity of the staff, and Jeff has a core team that have been there for decades, including the likes of editor Randy Bracht and production manager Kerry Moser.
Jeff and I chatted last week about the newspaper, the community and his decision to close up shop. Jeff’s got deep roots here. His great-grandfather on his father’s side homesteaded near Waterville and his other great-grandfather homesteaded near Orondo. Jeff grew up in Ephrata and started working at the Journal in high school working for publisher Dave Johnson, when the newspaper was still using hot metal production. Working with molten metal is hazardous and he says he still has scars on his feet that he earned when he wasn’t careful enough.
Jeff graduated from Washington State University and took a job at the Kent News Journal. Johnson lured him back to Ephrata by offering him a minority stake in the paper in 1977. Four years later, Fletcher bought out Johnson and has been immersed in community newspapering ever since.
The Journal was able to afford a larger-than-normal news operation for many years thanks to the development of a lucrative commercial printing business. Fletcher also started buying up other newspapers along the way, including Grand Coulee, Newport and Davenport. Eventually, those papers were sold to minority partners.
Commercial printing got more competitive over the years as the industry changed with consolidation and other competitors, including The Wenatchee World, got into the commercial printing business.
Traditionally, most of a newspaper’s revenue has come from advertising. The advent of big box stores in larger towns led to the demise of retail businesses that advertised in small towns. For example, there used to be four car dealerships in Ephrata, but today only one is left.
Digital revenue has been a savior for larger newspapers, but weeklies with limited audiences have not been able to capitalize in the same way. As revenue shrank, belt tightening became necessary. The economics were working against the paper.
With many of the staffers in their 60s and 70s, and with hiring new people getting increasingly difficult, Jeff told me that he could see the handwriting on the wall a year ago. He said it was not a surprise to the staff when the decision was made to cease publishing and shut down.
Since the announcement earlier this month, Jeff has been hearing a lot from long-time subscribers and local institutions including folks in the school district. The paper has always done a tremendous job of covering local schools and folks are worried how they’ll maintain connections in the community in the absence of the Journal. It is highly unlikely that important community service will be replaced by another entity.
When asked how he’s been dealing with shutting down the paper, Jeff said his “emotions have been all over the map.” I can only imagine.
Fostering a sense of community, connectedness and belonging is in my mind the greatest value of a community newspaper. Jeff Fletcher and his staff were remarkable stewards of that noble effort for the last 42 years.
I cannot help but think that Ephrata and Soap Lake are losing a large piece of the glue that keeps those communities together. Newspapers connect communities in a way that other media cannot.
