Fletcher and daughter

Jeff Fletcher with his daughter Jennifer DeChenne, the Grant County Journal business manager, at the paper's 100th anniversary.

I was saddened to hear that longtime publisher Jeff Fletcher had made the wrenching decision to shut down the Grant County Journal at the end of June, ending that paper’s run of 116 years of serving the communities of Ephrata and Soap Lake.

Jeff is the epitome of a devoted community newspaperman. He put service to the community as a top priority while also being a savvy businessman who did his best to adapt to change. If there had been a path to keeping the newspaper open, I have no doubt he’d have found it.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?