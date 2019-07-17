EAST WENATCHEE — The newly formed Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is considering a sales tax to fund future capital projects at Pangborn Memorial Airport.
The organization will need legislative approval to put a sales tax measure on the ballot in both counties, Port of Chelan County Executive Director Jim Kuntz said during a meeting Tuesday.
Commissioners authorized him to begin searching for a lobbyist who would help garner approval in Olympia.
“I think the first check is with our three legislators to talk about them supporting us getting that authority,” Kuntz said in an interview after the meeting. “Then it’ll be talking with some people in Olympia about formatting our case.”
The ports are still very early in the process, so it’s unknown when a tax measure might be put on the ballot. The early proposal is for a 1/10 of 1 percent tax on sales in the two counties. That would amount to $0.03 on a $25 purchase.
That tax could bring in around $3 million a year, according to port documents. Currently, the majority of each port’s revenue comes from a property tax.
“I think these two ports have been really responsible with their property tax and have limited it,” Kuntz said. “But, because of that, we need an additional resource if Pangborn is going to become a regional asset that everybody wants it to be.”
Port commissioners from the two counties voted June 11 to functionally consolidate their organizations, a model that allows the day-to-day operations to merge but doesn’t require a public vote. It’s the first consolidation of its kind in Washington state, Kuntz said.
The authority held its first commission meeting Tuesday to review the logistics that need to figured out before it starts operating on Jan. 1, 2020. The organization’s staffing, legal services, IT support and commission salaries were all discussed.
Officials hope cost savings from the new organization will help offset the airport’s roughly $500,000-per-year operations deficit.
“That’s my goal and our staff’s goal to show that amount of savings,” Kuntz said. “Obviously we’re going to have less staff so there’s going to be some savings … we could have offsets with IT costs, which seem to be pretty high. There seem to be opportunities to bring healthcare costs down.”
Combined, the two ports currently have 27 employees. Douglas County Executive Director Lisa Parks, Business Manager Doug Provo, and one other part-time employee will be leaving, so the new organization is expected to have 24.5 full-time employees.
Kuntz will lead the regional port in a CEO role, Monica Lough will be director of finance, Ron Cridlebaugh will be director of economic development and Trent Moyers will be director of airports, Kuntz said in the meeting.
One of the organization’s next steps will be hiring an outside IT consultant to determine where efficiency could be improved. This year, the two ports are expected to spend $374,454.92 on IT support, including internet services, phones, and software, according to port documents.
“I feel really good about where we are with the regional consolidation, the challenge is knowing what you don’t know and so we’re working through that process,” Port of Chelan County Commissioner Donn Etherington said.