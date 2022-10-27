MOSES LAKE — Samaritan Healthcare employees, except hospital administrators and staff physicians, will receive a 3.5% raise, effective Oct. 30. Hospital commissioners approved a recommendation made by administrators at the regular commission meeting Tuesday.

Steve Brooks, Samaritan's chief human resources officer, said the raise will help retain current staff and make Samaritan a more attractive alternative in the search for employees.



___ (c)2022 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?