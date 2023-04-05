WENATCHEE — U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier held a listening session Monday at the Washington Apple Commission for the agricultural community to provide input on the next Farm Bill.
The Farm Bill is a legislation package passed every five years that sets national policy on agriculture, nutrition, conservation, and forestry.
“The Farm Bill is gigantic,” Schrier said. “It’s a must pass; we gotta get this done and this is the year to do it.”
Schrier has been on the House Agricultural Committee since she took office in 2019 and was recently named chair of the New Democrat Coalition’s Farm Bill Task Force to shape the policy of the Farm Bill.
Around 25 people attended the event to call attention to issues on tree fruit research funding, crop insurance, supporting family-owned farms, international trade, climate change, and nutrition assistance programs.
“It’s important for me to have everything on top of my mind as we go into these Farm Bill negotiations,” Schrier said.
“I learned a lot about the importance of trade to a variety of producers, and a lot of barriers to trade,” Schrier said about what she learned from Wenatchee-area farmers. “These are not generally new topics but this conversation combined them.”
Schrier talked about how the trade conversations she had at the session included issues about market access in foreign countries, pesticide and sanitary restrictions, and labor and immigration issues regarding the H-2A program.
The H-2A program allows U.S. employers that meet certain requirements to bring foreign nationals to the country for temporary agricultural jobs.
Immigration and labor issues are typically addressed by other House committees, not the Agriculture Committee.
“Sometimes there are issues that are technically handled by a different committee, but are of great importance to agriculture, where you can have a joint hearing,” Schrier said.
She mentioned she cosponsored a bill that 4th District U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) helped author a bill, called the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, that would reform the H-2A program and allow undocumented agriculture workers to earn legal status through continued contributions to the agricultural economy.
“It was such a common-sense bill, made it through the House with broad bipartisan support and then never got taken up by the Senate,” Schrier said.
Schrier said the Senate not passing the bill was “frustrating.”
“This conversation today … just sends me back to D.C. to sit down with my friend Dan Newhouse to say ‘OK, how can we get this thing going again?’ Schrier said. “His party is in the majority now so let’s see what we can do.”
In January, Schrier sent a letter to U.S Trade Representative Kathrine Tai to lift tariffs set by India on U.S. apples that are economically hurting Washington apple farmers.
“This has been devastating for specifically Red Delicious apple farmers because there isn’t a very big market for that particular apple in the United States,” Schrier said.
“Kathrine Tai knows how important this is to the district and I have brought it up several times,” Schrier said. “She is looking at a list of priorities and a negotiation that is fairly complex, but she is well aware that that is a priority for me.”
