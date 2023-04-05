Schrier takes notes
Eighth District U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA) takes notes while she listens to her constituents on what they want to see in the 2023 Farm Bill.

WENATCHEE — U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier held a listening session Monday at the Washington Apple Commission for the agricultural community to provide input on the next Farm Bill.

The Farm Bill is a legislation package passed every five years that sets national policy on agriculture, nutrition, conservation, and forestry.



