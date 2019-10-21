WENATCHEE — Find out how apple trees — and the apples they produce — are affected by environmental stress Wednesday at the first Science in Our Valley seminar of the fall.
Doctoral candidate Nadia Valverdi will present “Abiotic Stress Physiology in Apple Trees” from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Washington State University Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center, 1100 N. Western Ave.
Water availability is one of the most significant limitations to plant productivity.
Many regions rely on irrigation to provide adequate water supply to maintain orchard productivity and fruit quality, but irrigation-dependent regions may experience higher risks from variations in water availability and elevated temperatures in the future. Valverdi’s research focuses on the impact of heat stress on root development and nutrition uptake.
Those interested in receiving professional clock hours can sign up at wwrld.us/2n9iAeA.