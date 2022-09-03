WENATCHEE — The Science in the Valley seminars are returning this September after two years without the event.
The seminars, which started in October 2017, provide an opportunity for local scientists and science educators to showcase their research to the community and to connect with one another, according to a press release from Apple STEM Network.
The press release also encourages K-12 educators to attend the series to learn about local career opportunities and research efforts they can share with their students.
Co-Director of the Apple STEM Network Dr. Sue Kane said this is the first time the event will run since March 2020 due to COVID-19. She said she looks forward to students and scientists making connections.
“The thing about the science seminars is it’s really good content, but it’s also a really good networking opportunity,” Kane said. “We’ve seen students become excited and pursue graduate degrees, I’ve seen students get jobs... I’ve seen colleagues that didn’t know each other write grants together.”
This year’s seminars will kick off with Washington State University GAANN (Graduate Assistance in Areas of National Need program) Doctoral Fellow Jarren Briscoe, who will discuss “Human Bias in Artificial Intelligence” at 4 p.m. Sept. 28. All events are free for the public, and will take place at the WSU Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center at 1100 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee. No prior registration is required.
Science in Our Valley is a collaborative effort between Apple STEM Network, WSU Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center, U.S. Department of Agriculture Research Station, Wenatchee Valley College, the North Central Educational Service District and the Our Valley Our Future Bridge Research and Innovation District.
