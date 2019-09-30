WENATCHEE — Pest control now and in the future is the topic of Wednesday’s “Science in Our Valley” seminar, presented by Washington State University entomologist Vincent P. Jones.
Jones is director of WSU’s Decision Aid System, which develops tools to evaluate historic pest management programs and develop new programs that cut costs while providing the best crop protection and reducing unintended environmental conditions. The same tool set also allows users to evaluate how climate change will affect crop production, pollination and pest management in the future.
The free seminar runs 4 to 5 p.m. at the Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Center Way, Olds Station.
The Science in Our Valley Series is open to the public and provides an opportunity to meet the presenting scientist and ask questions about current and locally relevant scientific research. Students and educators of all levels are welcome to attend.
See applestemnework.org for information about the Science in our Valley seminar series.
“Protecting Our Critical Infrastructure” is the topic of the Oct. 9 seminar, at 4 p.m. at the WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center. Discussion will center on lessons learned in past cyber-attacks.