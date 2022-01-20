WENATCHEE — The search for the next executive director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce continues after the identified front-runner withdrew from consideration.
Shiloh Burgess, the previous executive director, left the chamber in November to serve as government affairs manager for Douglas County PUD. Burgess served in the role for eight years.
Jerri Barkley, the chamber's Destination Marketing Operations director, will continue to serve as interim executive director, while the search continues. The candidate, who was not identified in a WVCC press release, opted to not accept an offer, citing logistics and finances.
The chamber hopes to find a candidate familiar with the Pacific Northwest, though finding a local hire has proved challenging.
“We did not get a lot of applicants locally,” Barkley said. “So hopefully, this gives us an opportunity for local leaders to reconsider. We’re looking for the right fit, so we’re not in a big hurry.”
The WVCC formed a search committee late last year consisting of the organization’s executive board and advocacy chair. Additionally, search firm Next Move Group spent a month recruiting candidates for the position.
The search committee will use the rest of January to reconvene and fine tune the search. Barkley said Next Move Group guaranteed results when hired, and will again recruit for the position.
Several candidates were interviewed during the first round of the process and finalists were brought to Wenatchee during January’s record-breaking snow for the next round of interviews.
“We have an excellent team here at the chamber and we’re looking for a leader for this team,” Barkley said.
The next director will ideally follow in Burgess’ efforts to make the chamber relevant in the community, Barkley said. The chamber has more than 670 members locally.
“We’re looking for someone else who can continue that work,” she said.
