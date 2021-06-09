WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Noxious Weed Control Board is looking for candidates interested in filling a vacancy on the five-member board.
Ken Bauer, who had served on the board since 1997, stepped down from the Weed District 1 post, which covers the Wenatchee and Malaga area, in March 2020. Candidates for his replacement must live in the Malaga area and, according to state regulations, “be engaged in the primary production of agricultural products.”
A newly appointed candidate would finish out the remainder of Bauer’s term — through April 2022 — and then be re-appointed for a four year term after that.
The board meets quarterly, on the second Tuesday of the month. The board’s duties include adopting rules and regulations for the program, adopting the county’s noxious weed list and providing guidance for the program.
The other members of the board include:
- Fred Smith of Dryden, representing Weed District 2
- Joe Grentz of Monitor, District 3
- James Johnson of Entiat, District 4
- Dirk Veleke, Chelan, District 5
Interested persons should contact the Chelan County Noxious Weed Board office at (509) 667-6576.