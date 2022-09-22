UNION GAP — After sitting mostly empty with little merchandise for more than a year, the Sears store at the Valley Mall will close later this fall.
Officials with California-based Eldon W. Gottschalk and Associates, which is handling the store's liquidation sales, told the Yakima Herald-Republic the store is expected to close by Nov. 20.
Sears previously had a store in downtown Yakima, and has been an anchor store for the Valley Mall in Union Gap for many years. But the company has been gradually closing hundreds of stores across the country since filing for bankruptcy in 2018.
Earlier this year, more than 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country announced they would close, including the store across from the Mid Valley Mall in Sunnyside at 1702 E. Gregory Ave.
The Sears Hometown Store in the Wenatchee Valley Mall closed in 2018.
During a Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce luncheon Sept. 14, CenterCal Properties officials discussed future tenants who were coming to the mall.
Traci Russell, vice president of leasing for mall owner CenterCal Properties, said she continues to seek new clients, including a tenant for the Sears location at the south end of the Valley Mall.
"We've been talking to grocery (stores), entertainment uses and soft goods," she said of the Sears location.
World staff contributed to this report.
