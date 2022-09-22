UNION GAP — After sitting mostly empty with little merchandise for more than a year, the Sears store at the Valley Mall will close later this fall.

Officials with California-based Eldon W. Gottschalk and Associates, which is handling the store's liquidation sales, told the Yakima Herald-Republic the store is expected to close by Nov. 20.



___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?