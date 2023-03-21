FILE PHOTO: Sign is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland

Sign is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. 

 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON — California-based cultivated meat company GOOD Meat has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to bring its lab-grown chicken to market, according to agency documents released on Tuesday.

Several companies are working to bring cultivated meat to market in the United States, and must receive approval from both the FDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture before they can sell their products.



