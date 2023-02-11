This article appeared in the January Wenatchee Valley Business World.
Jodi Johnston, owner of Bubbly by Cake Chic at 614 Riverside Drive, Wenatchee, reflected on the store’s first days as she looked to the future.
This article appeared in the January Wenatchee Valley Business World.
Jodi Johnston, owner of Bubbly by Cake Chic at 614 Riverside Drive, Wenatchee, reflected on the store’s first days as she looked to the future.
“I still vividly remember that early Wednesday morning we flipped the open sign on ... ,” Johnston wrote. “Each month, the support we received surpassed the last, and before we knew it we completely exceeded any expectations we set for our first year in business.”
Johnston said when it comes to challenges, she recognizes all small businesses face them. The important thing is pushing forward.
“While I can’t predict what exact obstacles come our way or when, it is important to maintain resilience and get back up whenever you’re knocked down,” Johnston wrote. “Those are the fundamental actions of every successful small business owner.”
Bubbly by Cake Chic was formerly known as simply Cake Chic. In May 2022, the business added champagne to the menu and to the name. Another change was a new location, after the original closed during the pandemic. The store is run by Johnston and her daughter, Stephanie Torres.
Torres reflected on how the last three years of the pandemic have affected all businesses, and what she expects in the new year. The pandemic was devastating, for small businesses and even the largest big-box retailers.
“It essentially pressed the reset button to the way people shop and how they eat,” Torres wrote. “We are finding people are ready to return to ‘normal’ life and enjoying the atmosphere or dining out again.”
In 2023, Johnston said she hopes to see more customers coming through the door.
“Although we have many regulars, there is always room for more,” Johnston wrote. “We are excited to meet new guests each day we turn on the ‘open’ sign.”
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.