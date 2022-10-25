MOSES LAKE — Officials on Tuesday lifted the shelter-in-place notice for residents threatened by unhealthy smoke from the fire that destroyed a Wilbur Ellis fertilizer plant Sunday near Moses Lake.

While the order was called off, the fire continued to smolder Tuesday, leading to unhealthy air in the area, according to a Grant County Sheriff's Office news release. The Washington State Department of Ecology will continue to test for hazardous particulate matter in the air.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.