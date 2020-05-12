ATHOL, Idaho — Silverwood Theme Park intends to reopen later this month with extensive social distancing and cleaning procedures in place to ensure guest safety, according to the Athol, Idaho, attraction.
Silverwood plans to open its gates the weekend of May 30-31. Boulder Beach Water Park, in addition to the amusement park, will be open for daily operations June 6.
Silverwood will operate at a "controlled, reduced capacity," with tickets available via reservation only on its website, beginning May 23, according to the company.
The theme park will have more attendants on staff to direct loading of ride vehicles and ensure proper social distancing between family groups.
"We will have lots of signs at the park to remind guests about social distancing and in addition to that, we have changed cleaning procedures to make sure they are taking place between ride cycles," said Jordan Carter, spokesman for Silverwood Theme Park.
Silverwood will also be providing face masks, installing hand-sanitizing stations throughout the park and using cashless procedures at retail and food venues to limit person-to-person contact.
The amusement park indicated on its website it will continuously inspect chlorine and pH levels at its water park, adding the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states "there is no evidence the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas."
Idaho and the Panhandle health districts both approved Silverwood to open during Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, according to the theme park.
Silverwood RV Park will open Saturday.
The theme park, prior to opening, will be drafting guidelines for park visitors that outline its safety procedures and expectations, Carter said.