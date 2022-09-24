220902-newslocal-bobalab 02.JPG
WENATCHEE — Jairo and Vasty Alpire enjoyed trying bubble tea growing up. When they realized Wenatchee didn’t have an exclusive bubble tea shop, they saw an opportunity.

“Seeing that we didn’t have that here in Wenatchee, we wanted that for ourselves, to have a place where we could go to enjoy the similar flavor to the ones we had tried,” Vasty said.

The Boba Lab had a soft opening Aug. 23. The business is located at 4 S. Mission St. in Wenatchee.
One of the top drinks at Boba Lab is the Te Moreno specialty drink made of brown sugar milk tea topped with cloud foam. Specialty 16oz drinks are $6.15 and 24oz drinks are $7.15. Extra toppings like boba pearls and jellies are $0.55.
Boba Lab, at 4 S. Mission St. in Wenatchee, opened Aug. 23.


