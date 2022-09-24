Co-owner Jairo Alpire makes a guava cranberry slushy for a customer Sept. 2 at Boba Lab. Jairo opened the business in Wenatchee with his sister Vasty Alpire and family on Aug. 23. Boba Tea, also known as bubble tea or pearl tea, is a Taiwanese-based drink often featuring a delicious combination of toppings such as tapioca pearls.
One of the top drinks at Boba Lab is the Te Moreno specialty drink made of brown sugar milk tea topped with cloud foam. Specialty 16oz drinks are $6.15 and 24oz drinks are $7.15. Extra toppings like boba pearls and jellies are $0.55.
WENATCHEE — Jairo and Vasty Alpire enjoyed trying bubble tea growing up. When they realized Wenatchee didn’t have an exclusive bubble tea shop, they saw an opportunity.
“Seeing that we didn’t have that here in Wenatchee, we wanted that for ourselves, to have a place where we could go to enjoy the similar flavor to the ones we had tried,” Vasty said.
The brother and sister team — Jairo is 25 and Vasty is 20 — opened Boba Lab on Aug. 23 at 4 S. Mission St., Wenatchee. The store was flooded with customers the first day, exceeding the Alpires’ expectations. They sold out of boba and had to make more.
Bubble tea, also known as “boba,” originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s, and made its way to the U.S. through Taiwanese immigrants. The drink combines tea with the namesake tapioca pearls, also known as bubbles, as well as other toppings and flavors.
In addition to bubble teas, Boba Lab also offers black tea-based smoothies, slushies and specialty drinks with flavors ranging from coconut, mango and peach to dragonfruit.
Besides being able to order in person, Boba Lab offers the option of ordering online and picking up in store.
Jairo and Vasty took over the 534-square-foot space that is now Boba Lab from their parents, who previously rented it as an office. The transition from office to shop was a five-month process.
“Doing the whole renovation — like plumbing, installing all the sinks and making sure it was all in place for the city to approve us — was one of the hardest things,” Vasty said.
Once Boba Lab opened, inventory became a concern.
“We have everything shipped from outside, like California. We also just had our cups shipped from China,” Vasty said. “Let’s say we run out of something today, we can’t get it tomorrow.”
Through the process of opening the Alpires have had the support of family and friends, some of whom are working at the shop.
“We are working with three employees,” Vasty said. “They’re really close family friends who we’ve known for years.”
Jairo said they’re considering hiring one or two more people.
The Alpires invested between $15,000 and $25,000 of their own money to get the store opened, they said. They intend to continue to build the business, focusing on establishing internal systems for ordering and tracking supplies. They’re also working on building a brand.
“We want Boba Lab to be in the back of people’s minds as something they enjoy and can relate to having a good time, whether it’s with family or friends,” Jairo said.
Many siblings might find it challenging to work together and agree on things. Jairo and Vasty have been able to work around that and manage the business together.
“We take the little arguments we have every day lightly. There’s things we disagree on, but we try not to take it personally,” Vasty said.
“It has been very enjoyable having someone to rely on that’s related to you. I take a lot of pride into that, and being able to work with my sister,” Jairo said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone