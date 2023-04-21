WENATCHEE — Sister companies Yonder Cider Co. and The Source Cider recently merged to become Yonder Cider Co.
Both companies were founded in 2020 in Wenatchee and are located next to each other on North Miller Street.
The Source Cider makes premium juice and custom fermentation for breweries and wineries. It also presses its own fruits and works with orchardists from the Wenatchee Valley and Pacific Northwest, according to a release.
Yonder Cider produces its cider brand in cans and kegs at The Source Cider and distributes those across Washington state.
When Yonder Cider was founded it was a case study for The Source Cider, proving that starting a business with little capital was possible, according to a release from the company.
CEO and founder of both businesses, Caitlin Braam, said she hopes to support more orchards, farms, and the cider market with the merger that was announced in late March. She declined to provide the cost to bring the two companies together.
"With our resources combined, we can support more orchards and farmers, work with more cideries and further support the cider market — all while growing Yonder as a brand," Braam said.
"The merger will allow for further expansion, as well as increased capacity, streamlined systems and allow the two companies to work together toward a common goal," she continued.
The merger also will increase the amount of gallons produced a year to 600,000 and grow the orchard outreach and pressing program, she said.
“Closing The Source wasn’t even an option. It doesn’t die with the merger, it only gets stronger. The merger just reinforces my long term goal for the companies and support of the cider industry,” Braam said.
