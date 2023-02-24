WENATCHEE — Their husbands own a successful business together, so why can’t they?
Paige and Ashley Monteith recently decided to upgrade their relationship from sisters-in-law to business partners.
WENATCHEE — Their husbands own a successful business together, so why can’t they?
Paige and Ashley Monteith recently decided to upgrade their relationship from sisters-in-law to business partners.
“We just thought it’d be fun to own a business together. Our husbands do it well. And we thought an established business would be a good idea,” Paige said. "Pak-it-Rite has been in the valley for 42 years. When we saw it was for sale, we thought it was a good idea! So we checked it out."
The ladies purchased Pak-it-Rite from its previous owners in November 2022. They added a shredding service, but decided to mostly keep the store how it has been. “We’re not wanting to change a lot. Why change what works?” Ashley said.
When asked what it’s like being part of the local business community, Ashley said, “It’s neat! We can tell there’s a lot of support between the local businesses. All of us are born and raised here so it’s neat to own a little piece of Wenatchee and its history.”
Both women said their husbands, co-owners of Monteith Construction, are super supportive of them going into business together and even built a new front desk for them.
The store features a variety of packing and shipping options, along with the newly added shredding service. A gift shop in the lobby area stays stocked with locally-sourced products, with the ladies sharing they want to keep things PNW-based. Products include Cougar Gold cheese, wine, sweets, stationary, photographs from local photographer Pete Freund and more. Cards by local artist Nikki Isaacson are also available, as well as gift baskets compiled of specially-selected and locally-sourced products.
Pak-it-Rite is located at 36 N. Chelan Ave. in Wenatchee. More information is available at pakitrite.com.
Kasey Safford: (509) 665-1187
Social Media/Newsletter Editor
Born and raised in Wenatchee, Kasey is currently attending ASU online to obtain her BA in English.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.