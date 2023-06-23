Yeyo's Bakery 01.jpeg

Yeyo's Bakery is at 802 S. Wenatchee Ave. in Wenatchee.

WENATCHEE — Yeyo’s Bakery will have a grand opening Sunday in Wenatchee.

Sisters and co-owners Maria and Maura Castro opened the doors to the 3,000-square-foot space at 802 S. Wenatchee Ave. Wednesday in what was Sofi's Bakery.

Yeyo's Bakery 02.jpeg

Bakery co-owner Maria Castro slices Pudin, a Mexican-style pastry made with pineapple, raisins, flour, vanilla and cinnamon.
Yeyo's Bakery 05.jpeg

Featured pastries at Yeyo's Bakery are chocolate donuts, maple bars and muffins.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?