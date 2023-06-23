WENATCHEE — Yeyo’s Bakery will have a grand opening Sunday in Wenatchee.
Sisters and co-owners Maria and Maura Castro opened the doors to the 3,000-square-foot space at 802 S. Wenatchee Ave. Wednesday in what was Sofi's Bakery.
The new bakery is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays; 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. It's closed Tuesdays.
Daily homemade pastries, including cakes, custards and breads, are available throughout the day, as well as snacks, drinks, candies, chips and piñatas.
Besides buying in store, there's an option of ordering pastries.
Maria and Maura named the bakery after a family member.
“The name came from my mom because everyone called her 'Yeyo,' and we wanted to honor her,” Maura Castro said.
Their mom first introduced the sisters to baking in Michoacan, Mexico. After arriving in the United States, they continued learning with a friend, who also baked.
Maria said she considers the bakery a family business because of the help she and Maura received from their family through donations, since the amount of the investment exceeded Maria's and Maura's budget expectations. They are leasing the place at an undisclosed amount.
"We don't have an exact amount of how much we have put in, but if we calculate, it's more than what had expected," Maria Castro said. "We got a business loan and family members have supported us."
The sisters hired two employees, but "are hoping to hire more employees, and give people more opportunities for jobs," Maria Castro said.
Besides baking, Maria said she enjoys serving her customers and making them happy.
"I get a lot of satisfaction bringing people food and socializing with the customers. I also like receiving constructive criticism because it helps us grow," Maria Castro said.
On the other hand, Maura said she likes helping others.
"The bakery can offer jobs for other people and it can help what's most important to me, my family," she said.
Both Maria and Maura said they worry about everything since the bakery is new, but they're most worried about not pleasing everyone.
"Since we're just starting, everything worries me, especially the customers. They can be special sometimes. Another thing are the high prices, but mostly not satisfying the customers," Maria Castro said.
Maria and Maura Castro said they hope to establish a clientele, try new things, and to innovate.
"We hope to be a bakery that people like to go to and that we can try new recipes," Maria Castro said.
"I would like to expand, and in the future open another bakery and give work opportunities to people," Maura Castro said.
