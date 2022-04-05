SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The state Department of Ecology has fined Skagit Valley Farm $267,000 for irrigating 348 acres in 2021 without having water rights.
The crops unlawfully irrigated were in the lower Skagit and Samish watersheds, according to a news release from Ecology.
"The violations occurred during a drought and on the heels of a historic heat wave in a watershed where low streamflows threaten endangered salmon species," Ria Berns, northwest regional manager for Ecology's water resource program, said in the release.
She said irrigating fields without water rights harms farmers who comply with water rights laws and salmon that need streamflows to be at a certain level.
Ecology estimated the crops that were irrigated unlawfully were worth about $1.7 million.
Skagit Valley Farm operates on about 3,100 acres of farmland in Skagit County and other areas of the state, according to the release.
Noncompliance with water rights laws poses a significant risk to the environment, the release states.
"Our agricultural industry is vital to our state's economy and we are committed to working with Skagit Valley Farm to identify viable water solutions going forward," Berns said.
Skagit Valley Farm has 30 days to appeal the fine to the state Pollution Control Hearings Board.
___ (c)2022 the Skagit Valley Herald (Mount Vernon, Wash.) Visit the Skagit Valley Herald (Mount Vernon, Wash.) at www.goskagit.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
CHELAN — When international and interstate travel drastically decreased over a two-year period in the midst of a raging pandemic, a tucked-away region in North Central Washington once known for apples flourished: the Chelan Valley.