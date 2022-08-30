Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

USK — The owners of a cryptocurrency operation announced Tuesday a plan to rehire as many as 150 workers to restart operations this fall at the Ponderay Newsprint mill in Usk. But the announcement isn't worth the paper the mill isn't printing, according to a power official.

Todd Behrend, who formerly worked at Ponderay Newsprint and then was hired by California-based Allrise Capital Inc. as CEO of Ponderay Industries, announced the plan to restart the mill that was shuttered in 2020 after the previous owners filed for bankruptcy.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.