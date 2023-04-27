BIZ-FARM-BILL-SMALL-FARMERS-MS

Jane Windsperger is part of a growing chorus of small and emerging farmers — particularly producers of color — hoping Congress can better address their specialized needs in passing the next farm bill. 

OGILVIE, Minnesota — A daughter of a Kenyan farmer surveys her small field, still wet from late April rains.

Jane Windsperger has yet to plant her vegetables for the season on her 3.8-acre farm, set among pines in rural Kanabec County, Minnesota, halfway between Duluth and Minneapolis. She starts ticking off her needs.



©2023 StarTribune. Visit at startribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?