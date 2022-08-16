Smaller apple harvest predicted for 2022 in Washington

Araceli Gabino thins apples in an orchard owned by Knight Orchards near Naches on June 22. Washington's apple crop this year is predicted to be roughly 11% smaller than last year's.

 Yakima Herald-Republic/Evan Abell

YAKIMA — An early forecast of this year’s statewide apple harvest predicts a smaller crop than 2021, largely due to a colder-than-normal spring. But apples will not be affected as much as other fruits such as cherries and peaches.

The Washington State Tree Fruit Association released its 2022 fresh apple crop forecast on Monday, and it predicts 108.7 million standard 40-pound boxes will be harvested, an 11.1% decrease from 2021’s crop of 122.3 million boxes.



