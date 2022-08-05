Purchase Access

This map shows proposed Microsoft buildings, the red rectangles, along the Malaga Alcoa Highway.

WENATCHEE — The sizes and locations of three proposed Microsoft buildings along the Malaga Alcoa Highway were published online Friday.

The 90,000-square-foot structures would each be 400-by-225 feet, according to Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority agenda documents. One was parallel to and in the 5000 block of the highway, while another sat west and perpendicular to it. The third was at 4816 Malaga Alcoa Highway.



Emily Thornton: (509) 861-2174

thornton@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @EmilyK_Thornton

