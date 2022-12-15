FILE PHOTO: Illstration shows Sony logo

Sony logo is displayed in this illustration taken, Sept. 1. 

 Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

TOKYO — Sony Group Corp. is considering investing several billion dollars to build a new factory to make smartphone image sensors in western Japan's Kumamoto prefecture, the Nikkei business daily said in its morning edition on Friday.

The company plans to break ground on the plant as soon as 2024, and bring it online the next year at the earliest, the report said.



