WENATCHEE — After a year and a half of scrambling for products, Dana Bates is looking for a break.
The owner of Sony's Oriental Market, Bates said she's hustled to stock her shelves during the pandemic. But it's become increasingly more challenging to get specialty products her customers are looking for, due to supply chain issues with her wholesalers.
Bates said her store could close for a few weeks in mid-November, either completely or "close to it." She will likely remain open by appointment. Bates requests customers tell her what they're looking for in advance.
The move will likely be temporary.
“For me, I’ve always kept the store for personal reasons,” Bates said. “I don’t foresee getting rid of it for several years.”
While the store may look the same, Bates said it's been anything but business as usual.
“I think for your average layman, the appearance was — it kind of looked like everything there, it kind of looked like everything was OK,” Bates said. “But behind the scenes, you know, there’s a retail business store owner working basically like three to four times as hard to procure that product as they previously did.”
Sony's, at 307 S. Mission St., has been in her family for 20 years and owned by Bates for eight. The store carries specialty items not found at other grocery stores in town, including prawn crackers, Thai tea and crab-flavored crackers.
Bates said that it's these unique items that are currently her big sellers.
The items that she can find are more expensive. And since her wholesalers operate on a first-come, first-serve basis, buying them is a race.
Sometimes that means Bates drives to Seattle on an hour’s notice since an item she needs is finally in stock. Sometimes that means buying multiple cases of high-demand products.
“I really hustled six times as hard to get the products,” Bates said. “It just got to a point where, after a year or two, I just got really exhausted with the process of procuring products.”
At times, Bates can only find a few of the ingredients needed for a dish.
“Let’s say you have Pancit Canton seasoning mix, but you don’t have Pancit Canton noodles,” Bates said. “For your store to be successful, you can’t just have one or two of the ingredients. You kind of have to have all of them.”
Ensuring that the store is stocked with all the products necessary for complete dishes has been a challenge.
“I would say 60% of my products are unavailable,” Bates said.
Of the 40% of products Bates can find, most are only available in larger or bulk quantities, not the individually wrapped or single-serve portions that Sony’s sells.
Even items like rice are a challenge. Bates said stores are stocked with short-grain rice grown in California. But long-grain rice, or jasmine rice, which is used in a lot of Asian cuisine, is much harder to find.
Customers have asked to be called when jasmine rice is in stock.
With items that aren’t as essential, Bates is lucky. Customers don’t often notice when she restocks a different flavor of soda or type of cookie than she typically sells.
“People know what they should be able to get at a regular store. Whereas at my store, I don’t think it was really obvious to people that the struggle was real for me,” Bates said. “They don’t really see what’s normal, and they don’t really know what’s not normal.”
Complicating matters is the rise of popularity of some Asian products due to social media platforms like Tik Tok. Pocky used to be one of Bates' best-selling items, but the Japanese wholesaler Bates buys from is out of it. Items like Japanese soda and Samyang spicy noodles have also been more popular recently.
Before the pandemic, Sony's was open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and limited on weekends.
With difficulty obtaining products, Bates adjusts her store hours daily, typically alerting customers through a Facebook post and an update on Google maps. Since the next closest Oriental grocery store is in Richland, some customers come as far as Moses Lake and Omak to shop at the store.
The instability is so bad Bates took on a second job as a taxi driver to supplement her income. Before COVID, she's worked other jobs to stay afloat, including as a Spanish translator.
Still, she remains optimistic about the store's future.
“I’m a person of faith,” Bates said, “so I don’t really fear the future.”