BIZ-SOUTHWEST-PILOTS-PICKET-AT

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association were out in numbers in Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's North domestic terminal with an informational picket. 

ATLANTA — Southwest Airlines pilots held informational picketing at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International and several other airports across the country Thursday morning, as they push for a new contract.

Dozens of pilots lined up along the Terminal North curbside at the Atlanta airport’s domestic terminal, holding signs that read “Ready to strike.” Southwest pilots also held demonstrations at airports in Baltimore, Los Angeles, Houston and Chicago.



