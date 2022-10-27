SPOKANE — Spokane has chosen a new operator for two of its homeless shelters just weeks after fraud allegations against one of the former operator's employees became public.

During a special meeting Thursday, the City Council approved two contracts with the Salvation Army to run the city's Cannon Street and Trent Avenue shelters. The Salvation Army will take over operations from the Guardians Foundation on Nov. 1. Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward declared an emergency so the city could bypass competitive bidding requirements and approve the contract quicker.



