WENATCHEE — Chelan County businesses looking to clear out everything from fluorescent lights and batteries to thermometers, pesticides and propane cylinders will have their chance next month.
Chelan County Public Works is hosting a Small Quantity Generator collection event March 3 at the county’s Moderate Risk Waste Facility, 3612 Highway 97A.
Small businesses interested in participating must register by Feb. 24, which requires filling out an application that lists the types and volume of waste that will be collected. The county’s contractor, Clean Harbors Environmental Services, will then call each business with a cost for disposal and appointment time for dropping off the materials. The fees range from per pound to per item, with a $100 minimum.
The event is only for Chelan County businesses that accumulate up to 2,200 pounds of hazardous waste a year — roughly four 55-gallon drums. The waste cannot include radioactive materials, explosives, infectious medical wastes, certain poisons, very reactive wastes and unknown wastes, according to the published notice.
For details and the application, go to wwrld.us/3pYvhUQ, call Clean Harbors Environmental Services at 509-535-3244, or the Chelan County Moderate Risk Waste Facility at 888-1195.
Chelan County residents can drop off household hazardous waste from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the facility, with a $10 suggested donation. Business waste is accepted only at small business collection events.
"The only real difference is in the volume. The small businesses tend to have more hazardous wastes than a typical household," said Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County Public Works spokeswoman. "We will probably see a lot of old gas, oil and pesticides as well as fluorescent bulbs, flammables, aerosols and batteries."