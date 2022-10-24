Stanford University to study foreign ag worker program in WA

H-2A workers hand plant apple trees in a field owned by Valicoff Fruit Co. near Zillah in April 2020.

 Yakima Herald-Republic photo/Evan Abell

YAKIMA — Use of the H-2A program, where agricultural employers hire foreign workers seasonally when they cannot find enough local labor, has skyrocketed since the turn of the millennium. Yakima County had 8,000 such workers October 2021 and June 2022.

Researchers from Stanford University and the Washington Farm Labor Association, or WAFLA, recently announced a study to gather data on the program and inform policy.



