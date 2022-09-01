Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SEATTLE — Laxman Narasimhan has been named as Starbucks' new CEO, replacing three-time chief executive Howard Schultz.

Narasimhan was the chief executive of U.K.-based Reckitt, which makes Lysol and baby formula products. He starts next month as CEO, and will fully take over in April. Schultz will remain on the board after the transition.



___ (c)2022 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.